AstraZeneca's Farxiga clears late-stage heart-failure study

Aug 20 (Reuters) - British drugmaker AstraZeneca Plc said on Tuesday that its diabetes drug Farxiga was successful in reducing the risk of death by heart attack or the worsening of a type of heart failure in a late-stage study.

Farxiga met the main goal of the DAPA-HF trial which tested the treatment in additionto the standard treatment in patients whose heart cannot pump enough blood and included those with or without type-2 diabetes, the company said.

The results are welcome news for AstraZeneca after regulators in the United States declined to approved Farxiga for use as a supplement to insulin in adults with type-1 diabetes where insulin alone was not able to control blood sugar levels.

"The result will also reinforce Farxiga's utility in diabetes at a time when oral GLP-1 might enter the market."

Farxiga belongs to a class of medicines called SGLT2 inhibitors, which control blood sugar levels by causing the kidneys to expel sugar from the body through urine.

GLP-1 drugs on the other hand imitate an intestinal hormone that stimulates the production of insulin. Danish insulin producer Novo Nordisk <NOVOb.CO> has already grabbed a chunk of the diabetes market with its GLP-1 drug .

Farxiga, one of AstraZeneca's top 10 drugs by sales, is already approved for use in type-2 diabetes, the more common form of the condition.

AstraZeneca shares were up 1.6% at 7,398 pence as of 0709 GMT.