Quantcast

AstraZeneca quarterly product sales beat on cancer drug strength

By Reuters

Reuters


July 25 (Reuters) - AstraZeneca Plc's second-quarter product sales beat analysts' expectations on Thursday, as the drugmaker benefited from higher demand for its newer treatments, especially cancer medicines such as Tagrisso.

Product sales in the three months ended June 30 rose 19% to $5.72 billion at constant currency, marking the fourth consecutive quarter of growth.

Core earnings were 73 cents per share.

AstraZeneca's full-year product sales are now expected to increase by a low double-digit percentage, compared to a previous forecast of a growth of high single-digit percentage.





This article appears in: World Markets , Stocks , Economy
Referenced Symbols: AZN


More from Reuters

Subscribe





    See Reuters News












    Research Brokers before you trade

    Want to trade FX?





    Upcoming Earnings

    Company Expected Report Date
    FGP Jun 10, 2019
    THO Jun 10, 2019
    HDS Jun 11, 2019
    HRB Jun 11, 2019
    CHS Jun 11, 2019
    AVGO Jun 13, 2019
    TUFN Jun 13, 2019
    CPST Jun 11, 2019

    Earnings Calendar