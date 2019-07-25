AstraZeneca quarterly product sales beat on cancer drug strength

Reuters





July 25 (Reuters) - AstraZeneca Plc's second-quarter product sales beat analysts' expectations on Thursday, as the drugmaker benefited from higher demand for its newer treatments, especially cancer medicines such as Tagrisso.

Product sales in the three months ended June 30 rose 19% to $5.72 billion at constant currency, marking the fourth consecutive quarter of growth.

Core earnings were 73 cents per share.

AstraZeneca's full-year product sales are now expected to increase by a low double-digit percentage, compared to a previous forecast of a growth of high single-digit percentage.

This article appears in: World Markets , Stocks , Economy