Astrazeneca PLC (AZN) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 08, 2019

Astrazeneca PLC ( AZN ) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 08, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.44 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 09, 2019. Shareholders who purchased AZN prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an -52.69% decrease from the prior dividend payment.

The previous trading day's last sale of AZN was $43.62, representing a -2.5% decrease from the 52 week high of $44.74 and a 23.57% increase over the 52 week low of $35.30.

AZN is a part of the Health Care sector, which includes companies such as Johnson & Johnson ( JNJ ) and Merck & Company, Inc. ( MRK ). AZN's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.49. Zacks Investment Research reports AZN's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as -48.19%, compared to an industry average of -2.3%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the AZN Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to AZN through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?
The following ETF(s) have AZN as a top-10 holding:

  • VanEck Vectors Pharmaceutical ETF ( PPH )
  • Loncar Cancer Immunotherapy ETF ( CNCR )
  • Invesco BLDRS Europe Select ADR Index Fund ( ADRU )
  • AdvisorShares DoubleLine Value Equity ETF ( DBLV )
  • Invesco BLDRS Developed Markets 100 ADR Index Fund ( ADRD ).

The top-performing ETF of this group is DBLV with an increase of 2.56% over the last 100 days. PPH has the highest percent weighting of AZN at 5.59%.

