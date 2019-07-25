Shutterstock photo

UPDATE 1-AstraZeneca guides FTSE 100 higher; buyout powers Cobham



* FTSE 100 up 0.1%, FTSE 250 up 0.2%

* AstraZeneca hits record high after hiking forecast

* Unilever, Diageo disappoint

* Aston Martin slips for second straight session (Adds news items, analyst comment, updates share prices)

By Shashwat Awasthi

July 25 (Reuters) - London's FTSE 100 inched higher onThursday as AstraZeneca stood out on a day of largely mixedcorporate earnings, while mid-cap aerospace firm Cobham surgedto a more than three-year high after a buyout offer.

The main stock market index .FTSE added 0.1% by 0800 GMT,while the mid-cap FTSE 250 .FTMC rose 0.2%.

AstraZenecaAZN.L jumped nearly 6% to hit an all-time highafter raising its annual product sales forecast, as cancer drugshelped its second-quarter results beat analysts' estimates. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N24Q1PX

The drugmaker's stock offset a 1% dip in consumer goodsgiant Unilever ULVR.L as rainy weather hit ice cream sales inEurope and North America, and a 1.6% fall in spirits companyDiageo DGE.L . urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N24Q1QEurn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N24Q1QT

GlaxoSmithKline GSK.L gained 1.5% after AstraZeneca'sreport, and the pharmaceutical giants together helped the FTSE100 shrug off steep, post-earnings losses in analytics providerRelx REL.L and software provider Sage GroupSGE.L .

Hopes of progress in trade negotiations between the UnitedStates and China ahead of meetings in Shanghai next week alsosupported the broader sentiment, helping boost shares ofAsia-focused banks HSBCHSBA.L and Standard CharteredSTAN.L . urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL2N24P0CU

"Stocks remain well supported on the twin engines forequities in 2019 - stimulus and trade," Markets.com analyst NeilWilson said.

On the mid-cap index, Cobham soared more than 34% to 165pence, matching the 165 pence per share offered by U.S. privateequity group Advent International. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL8N24Q1Y9

"It's the latest sign that more firms are happy to goprivate and take them out of the glare of public markets,"Wilson said. "It's also a sign that weakness in sterlingcontinues to make UK companies attractive to foreign buyers."

However, gains on the FTSE 250 were kept in check by MetroBank MTRO.L , which plunged more than 17% to an all-time lowafter it disclosed that customers had pulled 2 billion poundsout this year following an accounting error and said its founderwould stand down as chairman. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N24Q25L

Shares of Aston Martin AML.L , which shed more than aquarter of their value after the luxury carmaker cut its 2019volumes forecast in the previous session, fell another 8.3%,deepening its losses for the year to more than 42%. (Reporting by Shashwat Awasthi and Muvija M in Bengaluru;Editing by Shounak Dasgupta) ((Shashwat.Awasthi@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S.+1 646 2233403; outside U.S. +91 80 6749 3403; Reuters Messaging:shashwat.awasthi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

((For related prices, Reuters users may click on - * UK stock report .L FTSE index: 0#.FTS6 techMARK 100 index: .FTT1X FTSE futures: 0#FFI: Gilt futures: 0#FLG: Smallcap index: .FTSC FTSE 250 index: .FTMC FTSE 350 index: .FTLC Market digest: .AD.L Top 10 by vol: .AV.L Top price gainers: .NG.L Top % gainers: .PG.L Top price losers: .NL.L Top % losers: .PL.L

* For related news, click on - * UK hot stocks: [HOT and GB] Wall Street: .N Gilts report: GB/ Euro bond report GVD/EUR Pan European stock report: .EUTokyo stocks: .T HK stocks: .HK Sterling report: GBP/ Dollar report: USD/

* For company prices, click on - * Company directory: UKEQ By sector: FTAX

* For pan-European market data, click on - * European Equities speed guide................ EUR/EQUITY FTSE Eurotop 300 index........................... .FTEU3 DJ STOXX index................................... .STOXX Top 10 STOXX sectors........................ .PGL.STOXXS Top 10 EUROSTOXX sectors................... .PGL.STOXXES Top 10 Eurotop 300 sectors.................. .PGL.FTEU3S Top 25 European pct gainers.................... .PG.PEUR Top 25 European pct losers..................... .PL.PEUR ))