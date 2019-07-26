AstraZeneca (AZN) Jumps: Stock Rises 5.7%

AstraZeneca PLC AZN was a big mover last session, as the company saw its shares rise nearly 6% on the day. The move came on solid volume too with far more shares changing hands than in a normal session. This breaks the recent trend of the company, as the stock is now trading above the volatile price range of $40.12 to $41.99 in the past one-month time frame.





The move came after the company reported better-than-expected second-quarter 2019 results.The company has seen one positive estimate revision in the past few weeks, while its Zacks Consensus Estimate for the current quarter has also moved higher over the past few weeks, suggesting that more solid trading could be ahead for AstraZeneca. So make sure to keep an eye on this stock going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.AstraZeneca currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) while its Earnings ESP is 0.00%.

AstraZeneca PLC Price

AstraZeneca PLC price | AstraZeneca PLC Quote

Investors interested in the Large Cap Pharmaceuticals industry may consider AbbVie Inc. ABBV , which has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here .



