Aston Martin's biggest investor offers to buy another 3% stake

LONDON, July 19 (Reuters) - The biggest investor in Aston Martin offered on Friday to buy another 3% stake in the luxury carmaker, whose shares have slumped since listing last year.

Strategic European Investment Group, part of the Italian private equity group Investindustrial, already owns 31% of Aston Martin. It only wants to buy a maximum 3% more, but has to make an offer to all shareholders due to its already large holding.

It confirmed it is offering to pay 10 pounds ($12.53) per share.

The company's recent results have been hit by a need to invest more in its manufacturing plants and expand its vehicle offering, leading to higher costs.

($1 = 0.7980 pounds)