Astec Industries, Inc. (ASTE) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 09, 2019

Astec Industries, Inc. ( ASTE ) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 09, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.11 per share is scheduled to be paid on August 29, 2019. Shareholders who purchased ASTE prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 5th quarter that ASTE has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $29.49, the dividend yield is 1.49%.

The previous trading day's last sale of ASTE was $29.49, representing a -44.23% decrease from the 52 week high of $52.88 and a 5.85% increase over the 52 week low of $27.86.

ASTE is a part of the Capital Goods sector, which includes companies such as Caterpillar, Inc. ( CAT ) and CNH Industrial N.V. ( CNHI ). ASTE's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$.12. Zacks Investment Research reports ASTE's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as -30.14%, compared to an industry average of .1%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the ASTE Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.