Assured Guaranty Ltd. (AGO) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 20, 2019

Assured Guaranty Ltd. ( AGO ) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 20, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.18 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 04, 2019. Shareholders who purchased AGO prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that AGO has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $44.44, the dividend yield is 1.62%.

The previous trading day's last sale of AGO was $44.44, representing a -7.36% decrease from the 52 week high of $47.97 and a 23% increase over the 52 week low of $36.13.

AGO is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as Chubb Limited ( CB ) and American International Group, Inc. ( AIG ). AGO's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $4.21.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the AGO Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to AGO through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have AGO as a top-10 holding:

Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF ( SYLD )

First Trust Financials AlphaDEX ( FXO )

AGFiQ U.S. Market Neutral Anti-Beta Fund ( BTAL ).

The top-performing ETF of this group is BTAL with an increase of 12.04% over the last 100 days. SYLD has the highest percent weighting of AGO at 1.58%.