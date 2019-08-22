Assurant, Inc. (AIZ) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 23, 2019

Assurant, Inc. ( AIZ ) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 23, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.6 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 16, 2019. Shareholders who purchased AIZ prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that AIZ has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $123.67, the dividend yield is 1.94%.

The previous trading day's last sale of AIZ was $123.67, representing a -1.75% decrease from the 52 week high of $125.87 and a 50.25% increase over the 52 week low of $82.31.

AIZ is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as Aflac Incorporated ( AFL ) and Principal Financial Group Inc ( PFG ). AIZ's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $5.81. Zacks Investment Research reports AIZ's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as 50.95%, compared to an industry average of 10.2%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the AIZ Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to AIZ through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have AIZ as a top-10 holding:

Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF ( KBWP )

SPDR S&P Insurance ETF ( KIE )

NuShares Enhanced Yield US Aggregate Bond ETF ( NUMV )

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financial ETF ( RYF )

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF ( RPV ).

The top-performing ETF of this group is KBWP with an increase of 15.71% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of AIZ at 4.65%.