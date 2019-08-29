Associated Banc-Corp (ASB) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 30, 2019

Associated Banc-Corp ( ASB ) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 30, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.17 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 16, 2019. Shareholders who purchased ASB prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that ASB has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $18.91, the dividend yield is 3.6%.

The previous trading day's last sale of ASB was $18.91, representing a -32.34% decrease from the 52 week high of $27.95 and a 2.11% increase over the 52 week low of $18.52.

ASB is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as J P Morgan Chase & Co ( JPM ) and Bank of America Corporation ( BAC ). ASB's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.98. Zacks Investment Research reports ASB's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as -4.74%, compared to an industry average of 9.4%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the ASB Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.