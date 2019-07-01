Quantcast

Assets shrug off weaker PMI data across the region

By Marton Dunai and Robert Muller

BUDAPEST/PRAGUE, July 1 (Reuters) - Emerging European assets mostly shrugged off worsening business sentiment readings and moved sideways, in a market that focused on the ramifications of a global trade war for core markets and kept investors guessing about emerging-market assets.

While large central banks around the world try to maintain growth in the face of hostile trade relations, eastern Europe's economic outlook for now has provided a steadier hand for policymakers - but they keep their eyes peeled on a spillover of growth woes.

Growth and inflation have crept higher in several eastern European economies, and the easing bias in core markets has allowed its central banks to avoid rate hikes, analysts have said. Polish, Czech and Hungarian central banks will all keep rates flat all year, polls suggest.

But in the longer term, the trade war's effects are expected to seep into the region, posing a monetary policy challenge.

"The current global environment remains challenging and will also impact the Czech economy sooner or later," said Jakub Seidler, ING chief economist for Czech Republic. "We see the (central bank) on hold... (in) a wait-and-see approach."

Business sentiment surveys, which showed marked contraction in Czech and Polish business sectors and a slowing expansion in Hungary, did not faze markets just yet as growth projections there remained rosy.

Polish PMI was lower than expected, below the 50-point mark separating expansion from contraction for the eighth month in a row. Economists were surprised that the fall was due to domestic demand, not export.

"Worryingly, the declines in output and new business gathered pace, although the hit on the headline PMI was tempered somewhat by the first increase in employment in five months," said Trevor Balchin, director at IHS Markit.

Czech PMI fell to a near 10-year low in June due to a faster-than-expected decrease in production and a fall in new business, Markit said on Monday.

"The rate of contraction quicken(ed) to the fastest since December 2012. The decline was linked to weaker foreign and domestic client demand," it said.

"The contraction was marked overall as firms noted that weaker demand and unplanned shutdowns in the automotive sector had weighed on new order volumes. New business from abroad fell at the fastest rate for a decade."

Hungary's seasonally adjusted PMI fell to 54.4 in June from 57.9 in May but remained above the 50-point mark separating growth in manufacturing from contraction.

CEE MARKETS

SNAPSHOT

AT 1013 CET

CURRENCIES

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

bid

close

change

in 2019

Czech crown

25.4180

25.4460

+0.11%

+1.14%

Hungary forint

322.7600

322.8500

+0.03%

-0.52%

Polish zloty

4.2420

4.2472

+0.12%

+1.12%

Romanian leu

4.7314

4.7285

-0.06%

-1.64%

Croatian kuna

7.3980

7.3981

+0.00%

+0.16%

Serbian dinar

117.7500

117.9000

+0.13%

+0.47%

Note: daily change

calculated from

1800 CET

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

close

change

in 2019

Prague

1041.71

1041.7300

-0.00%

+5.59%

Budapest

40637.81

40279.31

+0.89%

+3.83%

Warsaw

2350.81

2327.67

+0.99%

+3.26%

Bucharest

8803.92

8814.27

-0.12%

+19.23%

Ljubljana

879.84

881.59

-0.20%

+9.40%

Zagreb

1882.57

1883.11

-0.03%

+7.65%

Belgrade

730.12

731.62

-0.21%

-4.14%

Sofia

587.40

587.81

-0.07%

-1.19%

BONDS

Yield

Yield

Spread

Daily

(bid)

change

vs Bund

change in

Czech Republic

spread

2-year

1.4830

0.0240

+222bps

+2bps

5-year

1.3490

0.0570

+201bps

+6bps

10-year

1.5440

0.0000

+187bps

+0bps

Poland

2-year

1.6220

-0.0010

+236bps

+0bps

5-year

1.9650

-0.0100

+263bps

-1bps

10-year

2.3940

0.0000

+272bps

+0bps

FORWARD

RATE

AGREEMENT

3x6

6x9

9x12

3M interbank

Czech Rep

2.18

2.12

2.02

2.17

Hungary

0.34

0.45

0.56

0.25

Poland

1.74

1.73

1.72

1.72

Note: FRA quotes

are for ask prices

**************************************************************





