Quantcast

Assets mixed on trade war fears, Hungary slowdown

By Reuters

Reuters


By Marton Dunai

BUDAPEST, Aug 7 (Reuters) - Emerging European stocks gained on Wednesday benefiting from a Western European rebound but currencies traded flat, as lingering worries about the Sino-U.S. trade war and signs of a slowdown in Hungary weighed on markets.

Shares in Asia fell for an eighth straight session on Wednesday, but losses and nerves were soothed somewhat by White House assurances that it wants to press ahead with negotiations.

Hungarian, Czech and Polish assets mostly treaded water in early trading, as investors waited for cues from any change in risk appetite in core markets.

The zloty may follow a lacklustre session on Tuesday with some strengthening, Santander said in a note to clients.

"As long as there is no information fuelling the risk aversion, in our view the zloty could gain and catch up with other currencies of our region"

In Hungary, weaker than expected industry output data added to recent signs of an economic slowdown, something Prime Minister Viktor Orban has said may prompt several new stimulus programmes.

June output showed contraction both on a monthly and an annual basis.

"Today's data rounds out the second-quarter figures which shows the slowing of overall growth together with retail sales data," ING analyst Peter Virovacz wrote in a note. "All signs indicate the first quarter was the peak and the economy is slowing down now."

Hungary's economic growth tied a 19-year high of 5.3% year-on-year in the first quarter.

Aside from economic challenges, the region also faces political changes later this year, with general elections in Poland and a municipal vote in Hungary.

The Polish president's office has confirmed the country will hold its parliamentary election on Oct. 13, which most pollsters expect the ruling Law and Justice (PiS) party to win thanks to generous social spending and robust economic growth.

Hungary will hold municipal elections on the same day, watched more closely than normal for signs of any change in the overwhelming dominance of Prime Minister Viktor Orban's Fidesz party, unbroken for more than a decade.

CEE MARKETS

SNAPSHOT

AT 0955 CET

CURRENCIES

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

bid

close

change

in 2019

Czech crown

25.7450

25.7410

-0.02%

-0.15%

Hungary forint

325.3800

325.0200

-0.11%

-1.32%

Polish zloty

4.3175

4.3166

-0.02%

-0.65%

Romanian leu

4.7310

4.7299

-0.02%

-1.63%

Croatian kuna

7.3810

7.3825

+0.02%

+0.39%

Serbian dinar

117.5900

117.6500

+0.05%

+0.60%

Note: daily change

calculated from

1800 CET

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

close

change

in 2019

Prague

1026.22

1022.8500

+0.33%

+4.02%

Budapest

40323.44

40037.39

+0.71%

+3.03%

Warsaw

2170.60

2156.23

+0.67%

-4.66%

Bucharest

9103.70

9047.79

+0.62%

+23.29%

Ljubljana

858.12

868.21

-1.16%

+6.70%

Zagreb

1900.49

1897.97

+0.13%

+8.67%

Belgrade

764.90

763.78

+0.15%

+0.42%

Sofia

579.64

579.95

-0.05%

-2.49%

BONDS

Yield

Yield

Spread

Daily

(bid)

change

vs Bund

change in

Czech Republic

spread

2-year

1.1590

0.1740

+199bps

+18bps

5-year

0.9760

0.0470

+179bps

+6bps

10-year

1.0360

-0.0090

+159bps

+1bps

Poland

2-year

1.5600

-0.0010

+239bps

+1bps

5-year

1.8400

-0.0120

+265bps

+0bps

10-year

2.0890

0.0000

+265bps

+2bps

FORWARD

RATE

AGREEMENT

3x6

6x9

9x12

3M interbank

Czech Rep

2.09

1.92

1.76

2.15

Hungary

0.31

0.33

0.36

0.26

Poland

1.73

1.72

1.70

1.72

Note: FRA quotes

are for ask prices

**************************************************************





This article appears in: Stocks , World Markets , Politics


More from Reuters

Subscribe





See Reuters News












Research Brokers before you trade

Want to trade FX?





Upcoming Earnings

Company Expected Report Date
FGP Jun 10, 2019
THO Jun 10, 2019
HDS Jun 11, 2019
HRB Jun 11, 2019
CHS Jun 11, 2019
AVGO Jun 13, 2019
TUFN Jun 13, 2019
CPST Jun 11, 2019

Earnings Calendar