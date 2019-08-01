Quantcast

Assets lower as Fed makes waves, economic sentiment worsening

By Jason Hovet and Marton Dunai

PRAGUE/BUDAPEST, Aug 1 (Reuters) - Emerging European assets dipped on Thursday after the U.S. Federal Reserve cut rates for the first time in more than a decade and local economies showed signs of a worsening outlook, leaving investors with several new factors to weigh.

Wall Street turned negative on Wednesday after Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell characterised the U.S. central bank's first rate cut since 2008 as a "mid-cycle adjustment to policy," suggesting the move was not the start of a lengthy series of rate cuts.

On Thursday morning the Czech crown traded around an 8-week low before a central bank meeting in Prague, where analysts predicted rates would stay unchanged at 2% as the bank balances global uncertainties with a still solid economy.

There will be a new outlook, with the attention focused mostly on the bank's new assumptions for the euro/crown cross.

"We expect the voting board to cite the global risks again as a reason to keep the 'wait and see' mode today. Still, it will be worth (to) watch where the new forecast sees the FX rate prediction," Komercni Banka rates trader Dalimil Vyskovsky said.

Czech forward rate agreements point to market expectations of interest rate cuts in the next year although analysts expect the bank will signal rate stability ahead for now.

"We expect the CNB has no reason to support exaggerated market expectations and will stay with its declaration of rate stability," CSOB said.

Manufacturing business sentiment fell around the region, signalling a waning confidence despite the region's resilience to economic challenges in recent years.

Czech sentiment fell to a 10-year low in July, sharply below analysts' forecast, the Markit Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) showed on Thursday.

Hungary's PMI also continued to fall last month, staying just below the threshold separating expansion from contraction, while a contraction in Polish factory activity accelerated.

Poland's central bank is flexible when reacting to shocks and should be so, as it has to take into account the reasons for the shocks and their durability, The National Bank of Poland's governor said in an article for the Rzeczpospolita daily on Thursday.

All three major stock indices fell in emerging central Europe, following a market dip in the U.S. and other core markets.

CEE MARKETS

SNAPSHOT

AT 1009 CET

CURRENCIES

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

bid

close

change

in 2019

Czech crown

25.7100

25.6850

-0.10%

-0.01%

Hungary forint

326.3000

325.7400

-0.17%

-1.60%

Polish zloty

4.2934

4.2840

-0.22%

-0.09%

Romanian leu

4.7335

4.7315

-0.04%

-1.68%

Croatian kuna

7.3800

7.3823

+0.03%

+0.41%

Serbian dinar

117.5700

117.6900

+0.10%

+0.62%

Note: daily change

calculated from

1800 CET

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

close

change

in 2019

Prague

1053.56

1056.6900

-0.30%

+6.79%

Budapest

40645.90

40767.60

-0.30%

+3.85%

Warsaw

2272.47

2277.37

-0.22%

-0.18%

Bucharest

9194.65

9204.15

-0.10%

+24.53%

Ljubljana

869.54

870.59

-0.12%

+8.12%

Zagreb

1911.29

1911.58

-0.02%

+9.29%

Belgrade

743.92

747.49

-0.48%

-2.33%

Sofia

581.72

580.68

+0.18%

-2.14%

BONDS

Yield

Yield

Spread

Daily

(bid)

change

vs Bund

change in

Czech Republic

spread

2-year

1.1580

0.0850

+193bps

+7bps

5-year

1.1080

0.0340

+184bps

+2bps

10-year

1.2240

0.0000

+165bps

-1bps

Poland

2-year

1.5580

0.0000

+233bps

-1bps

5-year

1.9200

0.0310

+265bps

+2bps

10-year

2.2110

0.0320

+264bps

+2bps

FORWARD

RATE

AGREEMENT

3x6

6x9

9x12

3M interbank

Czech Rep

2.13

2.03

1.92

2.16

Hungary

0.34

0.42

0.48

0.26

Poland

1.74

1.73

1.74

1.72

Note: FRA quotes

are for ask prices

**************************************************************





