Assets Invested in Canadian ETFs/ETPs Reached Record of $139.10 Billion at End of July '19

LONDON — August 20, 2019 — ETFGI, a leading independent research and consultancy firm covering trends in the global ETF/ETP ecosystem, reported today that assets invested in the Canadian ETFs and ETPs industry reached a new record of US$139.10 billion at the end of July. ETFs and ETPs listed in Canada saw net inflows of US$1.43 million in July, bringing year-to-date net inflows to US$9.00 billion. Assets invested in the Canadian ETF/ETP industry have increased by 0.7%, from US$138.12 billion at the end of June, to a new high of US$139.10 billion, according to ETFGI's July 2019 Canadian ETF and ETP industry landscape insights report, an annual paid-for research subscription service. (All dollar values in USD unless otherwise noted.)

Highlights

Assets invested in the Canadian ETF/ETP industry reached a new record of $139.10 Bn.

Asset invested in the Canadian ETF/ETP industry increased by 0.7% in July.

July 2019, ETFs/ETPs listed in Canada gathered $1.43 Mn in net inflows.

“The S&P 500® gained 1.4% in July, as strong earnings combined with signs of economic growth and expectations of a rate cut by the Federal Reserve supported equity gains. International markets posted losses, with the S&P Developed Ex-U.S. and the S&P Emerging BMI both down 1%, with headwinds including U.S. dollar strength. Boris Johnson began his term as U.K. Prime Minister with demands for a renegotiation of the E.U. withdrawal agreement, issuing a threat to otherwise leave without one. Pound sterling fell to near its lowest in two years. according to Deborah Fuhr, managing partner, founder and owner of ETFGI

At the end of July 2019, the Canadian ETF/ETP industry had 722 ETFs/ETPs, from 38 providers listed on 2 exchanges.

Following net inflows of $1.43 Mn and market moves during the month, assets invested in the Canadian ETF/ETP industry increased by 0.7% from $138.12 Bn at the end of June, to $139.10 Bn in July 2019.

Growth in Canadian ETF and ETP assets as of the end of July 2019

Equity ETFs/ETPs saw outflows of US$237 Mn in July, bringing net inflows for 2019 to $1.06 Bn, compared to the $4.19 Bn in net inflows equity products had attracted by the end of July 2018. Fixed income ETFs/ETPs attracted net inflows of $782 Mn in July, bringing net inflows for 2019 to $2.78 Bn, considerably greater than the $127.00 Mn in net inflows fixed income products had attracted by the end of July 2018.

Substantial inflows can be attributed to the top 20 ETF's by net new assets, which collectively gathered $1.74 Bn in July, the BMO Long Federal Bond Index ETF (ZFL CN) gathered $286.01Mn alone.



Top 20 ETFs by net new assets July 2019: Canada

Investors have tended to invest in Active/Fixed Income ETFs in July.

Please contact deborah.fuhr@etfgi.com if you would like to discuss the cost to subscribe to any of ETFGI’s research or consulting services. ETFGI is a leading independent research and consultancy firm covering trends in the global ETF/ETP ecosystem, based in London, England. Deborah Fuhr, Managing Partner, Founder, ETFGI website www.etfgi.com .