Assets hold steady as investors eye EU jobs, Fed

Reuters
By Alan Charlish
WARSAW, July 2 (Reuters) - Central European assets were little changed on Tuesday, with traders focusing on indications of monetary easing in the U.S. and eurozone while keeping an eye on Brussels where EU leaders are seeking to break a stalemate on top jobs.
The Federal Reserve remains under pressure to stimulate the U.S. economy despite a ceasefire in the U.S.- China trade war and ECB policymakers are uniting behind the need for stimulus.
"Long dollar positions were cut against zloty -- 25, 24 is the support area and we would need fresh stimulus to go lower in euro/zloty. We may see a technical rebound to 25, 26," said a Warsaw-based currency trader
European Union leaders were spending a third consecutive day trying to decide who should hold the bloc's most prominent jobs, including the presidents of the European Commission, European Parliament and the European Central Bank.
"The expectation is for monetary policy easing, so the nomination of a hawk could destroy that picture," said Jakub Rybacki, economist at ING Bank Slaski, of the ECB top job.
Polish and Czech 10-year bond yields continued to hover around 2019-lows. Polish 10-year yields were at 2.359% , while Czech 10-year yields were at 1.538% and Hungarian 10-year yields were at 2.68%
Romania's central bank is seeking to bring inflation within target in the medium term, not short-term at the cost of suffocating economic growth, central bank Governor Mugur Isarescu said.
The Romanian leu was down 0.11% against the euro at 0926 GMT.
"Slowly but steadily the EUR/RON seems to be departing from the 4.7200 support area, trading more around 4.7300 with a general upside bias," ING analysts said in a note.
In Poland, the Monetary Policy Council (MPC) convened at the central bank ahead of Wednesday's rates announcement, which is widely expected to see the benchmark rate kept on hold at a record low of 1.5%.
"The Polish MPC is likely to keep rates flat, which will be mildly positive for PLN," said Rybacki.
|
|
CEE MARKETS
|
SNAPSHOT
|
AT 1145 CET
|
|
|
|
|
CURRENCIES
|
|
|
|
|
|
Latest
|
Previous
|
Daily
|
Change
|
|
|
bid
|
close
|
change
|
in 2019
|
Czech crown
|
|
25.4390
|
25.4380
|
-0.00%
|
+1.05%
|
Hungary forint
|
|
322.9000
|
323.0200
|
+0.04%
|
-0.56%
|
Polish zloty
|
|
4.2415
|
4.2408
|
-0.02%
|
+1.13%
|
Romanian leu
|
|
4.7350
|
4.7339
|
-0.02%
|
-1.71%
|
Croatian kuna
|
|
7.3960
|
7.3953
|
-0.01%
|
+0.19%
|
Serbian dinar
|
|
117.7500
|
117.9000
|
+0.13%
|
+0.47%
|
Note: daily change
|
calculated from
|
|
1800 CET
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Latest
|
Previous
|
Daily
|
Change
|
|
|
|
close
|
change
|
in 2019
|
Prague
|
|
1035.77
|
1039.8400
|
-0.39%
|
+4.99%
|
Budapest
|
|
40537.52
|
40618.08
|
-0.20%
|
+3.57%
|
Warsaw
|
|
2322.56
|
2329.74
|
-0.31%
|
+2.02%
|
Bucharest
|
|
8825.63
|
8797.06
|
+0.32%
|
+19.53%
|
Ljubljana
|
|
878.82
|
880.32
|
-0.17%
|
+9.27%
|
Zagreb
|
|
1887.75
|
1883.94
|
+0.20%
|
+7.94%
|
Belgrade
|
|
741.78
|
736.97
|
+0.65%
|
-2.61%
|
Sofia
|
|
584.32
|
582.79
|
+0.26%
|
-1.71%
|
|
|
BONDS
|
|
|
|
|
|
Yield
|
Yield
|
Spread
|
Daily
|
|
|
(bid)
|
change
|
vs Bund
|
change in
|
Czech Republic
|
|
|
|
|
spread
|
2-year
|
|
1.5550
|
0.1030
|
+231bps
|
+11bps
|
5-year
|
|
1.3600
|
0.0880
|
+204bps
|
+9bps
|
10-year
|
|
1.5380
|
-0.0060
|
+190bps
|
-1bps
|
Poland
|
|
|
|
|
|
2-year
|
|
1.6100
|
-0.1030
|
+236bps
|
-10bps
|
5-year
|
|
1.9340
|
-0.0160
|
+262bps
|
-2bps
|
10-year
|
|
2.3590
|
-0.0080
|
+272bps
|
-1bps
|
|
FORWARD
|
RATE
|
AGREEMENT
|
|
|
|
|
3x6
|
6x9
|
9x12
|
3M interbank
|
Czech Rep
|
|
2.18
|
2.10
|
1.99
|
2.17
|
Hungary
|
|
0.34
|
0.45
|
0.53
|
0.25
|
Poland
|
|
1.74
|
1.73
|
1.71
|
1.72
|
Note: FRA quotes
|
are for ask prices
|
|
|
|
