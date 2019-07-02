Quantcast

Assets hold steady as investors eye EU jobs, Fed

By Alan Charlish

WARSAW, July 2 (Reuters) - Central European assets were little changed on Tuesday, with traders focusing on indications of monetary easing in the U.S. and eurozone while keeping an eye on Brussels where EU leaders are seeking to break a stalemate on top jobs.

The Federal Reserve remains under pressure to stimulate the U.S. economy despite a ceasefire in the U.S.- China trade war and ECB policymakers are uniting behind the need for stimulus.

"Long dollar positions were cut against zloty -- 25, 24 is the support area and we would need fresh stimulus to go lower in euro/zloty. We may see a technical rebound to 25, 26," said a Warsaw-based currency trader

European Union leaders were spending a third consecutive day trying to decide who should hold the bloc's most prominent jobs, including the presidents of the European Commission, European Parliament and the European Central Bank.

"The expectation is for monetary policy easing, so the nomination of a hawk could destroy that picture," said Jakub Rybacki, economist at ING Bank Slaski, of the ECB top job.

Polish and Czech 10-year bond yields continued to hover around 2019-lows. Polish 10-year yields were at 2.359% , while Czech 10-year yields were at 1.538% and Hungarian 10-year yields were at 2.68%

Romania's central bank is seeking to bring inflation within target in the medium term, not short-term at the cost of suffocating economic growth, central bank Governor Mugur Isarescu said.

The Romanian leu was down 0.11% against the euro at 0926 GMT.

"Slowly but steadily the EUR/RON seems to be departing from the 4.7200 support area, trading more around 4.7300 with a general upside bias," ING analysts said in a note.

In Poland, the Monetary Policy Council (MPC) convened at the central bank ahead of Wednesday's rates announcement, which is widely expected to see the benchmark rate kept on hold at a record low of 1.5%.

"The Polish MPC is likely to keep rates flat, which will be mildly positive for PLN," said Rybacki.

CEE MARKETS

SNAPSHOT

AT 1145 CET

CURRENCIES

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

bid

close

change

in 2019

Czech crown

25.4390

25.4380

-0.00%

+1.05%

Hungary forint

322.9000

323.0200

+0.04%

-0.56%

Polish zloty

4.2415

4.2408

-0.02%

+1.13%

Romanian leu

4.7350

4.7339

-0.02%

-1.71%

Croatian kuna

7.3960

7.3953

-0.01%

+0.19%

Serbian dinar

117.7500

117.9000

+0.13%

+0.47%

Note: daily change

calculated from

1800 CET

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

close

change

in 2019

Prague

1035.77

1039.8400

-0.39%

+4.99%

Budapest

40537.52

40618.08

-0.20%

+3.57%

Warsaw

2322.56

2329.74

-0.31%

+2.02%

Bucharest

8825.63

8797.06

+0.32%

+19.53%

Ljubljana

878.82

880.32

-0.17%

+9.27%

Zagreb

1887.75

1883.94

+0.20%

+7.94%

Belgrade

741.78

736.97

+0.65%

-2.61%

Sofia

584.32

582.79

+0.26%

-1.71%

BONDS

Yield

Yield

Spread

Daily

(bid)

change

vs Bund

change in

Czech Republic

spread

2-year

1.5550

0.1030

+231bps

+11bps

5-year

1.3600

0.0880

+204bps

+9bps

10-year

1.5380

-0.0060

+190bps

-1bps

Poland

2-year

1.6100

-0.1030

+236bps

-10bps

5-year

1.9340

-0.0160

+262bps

-2bps

10-year

2.3590

-0.0080

+272bps

-1bps

FORWARD

RATE

AGREEMENT

3x6

6x9

9x12

3M interbank

Czech Rep

2.18

2.10

1.99

2.17

Hungary

0.34

0.45

0.53

0.25

Poland

1.74

1.73

1.71

1.72

Note: FRA quotes

are for ask prices

**************************************************************

All emerging market news EMRG CEEU CEE/

Spot FX rates

Eastern Europe spot FX EEFX= Middle East spot FX MEFX=

Asia spot FX ASIAFX= Latin America spot FX LATAMFX=

Other news and reports

World central bank news CEN Economic Data Guide ECONGUIDE

Official rates GLOBAL/INT Emerging Diary EMRG/DIARY

Top events M/DIARY Diaries DIARY Diaries Index IND/DIARY





