Assets ease across Central Europe amid global gloom

By Krisztina Than

BUDAPEST, Aug 5 (Reuters) - Central European assets extended falls on Monday morning as global markets were gripped by concerns over an escalation of the U.S.-China trade war, which has boosted risk aversion.

Local factors had little role in driving emerging markets in the European Union's eastern wing on Monday.

Romania's central bank is widely expected to keep rates unchanged at 2.5% at a meeting later in the day.

Helped by loose policies by major global central banks, Central Europe's rate-setters have adopted a wait-and-see mode lately despite a rise in inflation earlier this year.

"The new week begins with continuing negative moods. The escalation of trade wars and concerns about global economic growth, fueled by successive U.S. tariffs imposed on China have a negative impact on market sentiment," Bank Millennium said in a note.

"The zloty remains under pressure to weaken."

The bank said the continuation of risk aversion could result in a further easing of the Polish currency towards the next technical barrier which is at 4.34 versus the euro.

The Hungarian forint was hovering around 327.60 to the euro and some analysts said the currency could head towards all-time lows around 330 if negative sentiment prevails.

At 0813 GMT, the forint was down 0.16% against the euro at 327.60. The Polish zloty shed 0.24% to 4.3165. The Czech crown was at 25.7710, flat from Friday's closing.

"The crown remains at weaker levels around 25.75 per euro, where it got after a hawkish Fed and the announcement of a new wave of U.S. tariffs against China. Trade wars will be a theme for the region this week too and we assume that the crown could test once again the level of 25.80," CSOB analysts said in a morning note.

Last Thursday, the Czech National Bank (CNB) left its two-week repo rate at 2.00%, and signalled rates would remain unchanged in coming quarters, as momentum in the domestic economy offsets monetary easing abroad.

Coming just after Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell suggested the first U.S rate cut in over a decade was not the start of a lengthy series, U.S. President Donald Trump's announcement on Thursday about new tariffs on Chinese imports was a fresh blow to risk-sensitive emerging-market assets.

CEE MARKETS

SNAPSHOT

AT 0959 CET

CURRENCIES

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

bid

close

change

in 2019

Czech crown

25.7710

25.7600

-0.04%

-0.25%

Hungary forint

327.6000

327.0700

-0.16%

-1.99%

Polish zloty

4.3165

4.3060

-0.24%

-0.62%

Romanian leu

4.7333

4.7300

-0.07%

-1.68%

Croatian kuna

7.3800

7.3805

+0.01%

+0.41%

Serbian dinar

117.5800

117.7000

+0.10%

+0.61%

Note: daily change

calculated from

1800 CET

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

close

change

in 2019

Prague

1031.78

1040.3700

-0.83%

+4.58%

Budapest

40137.10

40309.61

-0.43%

+2.55%

Warsaw

2199.52

2216.51

-0.77%

-3.39%

Bucharest

9041.53

9068.90

-0.30%

+22.45%

Ljubljana

867.26

870.99

-0.43%

+7.83%

Zagreb

1904.28

1904.28

+0.00%

+8.89%

Belgrade

734.81

738.32

-0.48%

-3.53%

Sofia

581.59

580.08

+0.26%

-2.16%

BONDS

Yield

Yield

Spread

Daily

(bid)

change

vs Bund

change in

Czech Republic

spread

2-year

1.0470

-0.0080

+184bps

+0bps

5-year

1.0220

0.0420

+180bps

+6bps

10-year

1.0890

-0.0150

+161bps

+1bps

Poland

2-year

1.5250

-0.0180

+232bps

-1bps

5-year

1.7600

-0.0640

+254bps

-5bps

10-year

2.0410

-0.0540

+256bps

-3bps

FORWARD

RATE

AGREEMENT

3x6

6x9

9x12

3M interbank

Czech Rep

2.11

1.97

1.84

2.16

Hungary

0.32

0.36

0.40

0.26

Poland

1.73

1.70

1.69

1.72

Note: FRA quotes

are for ask prices

**************************************************************

All emerging market news CEE/

Spot FX rates

Eastern Europe spot FX Middle East spot FX

Asia spot FX Latin America spot FX

Other news and reports

World central bank news Economic Data Guide

Official rates GLOBAL/INT Emerging Diary EMRG/DIARY

Top events M/DIARY Diaries Diaries Index IND/DIARY





