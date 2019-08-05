Assets ease across Central Europe amid global gloom

Reuters





By Krisztina Than

BUDAPEST, Aug 5 (Reuters) - Central European assets extended falls on Monday morning as global markets were gripped by concerns over an escalation of the U.S.-China trade war, which has boosted risk aversion.

Local factors had little role in driving emerging markets in the European Union's eastern wing on Monday.

Romania's central bank is widely expected to keep rates unchanged at 2.5% at a meeting later in the day.

Helped by loose policies by major global central banks, Central Europe's rate-setters have adopted a wait-and-see mode lately despite a rise in inflation earlier this year.

"The new week begins with continuing negative moods. The escalation of trade wars and concerns about global economic growth, fueled by successive U.S. tariffs imposed on China have a negative impact on market sentiment," Bank Millennium said in a note.

"The zloty remains under pressure to weaken."

The bank said the continuation of risk aversion could result in a further easing of the Polish currency towards the next technical barrier which is at 4.34 versus the euro.

The Hungarian forint was hovering around 327.60 to the euro and some analysts said the currency could head towards all-time lows around 330 if negative sentiment prevails.

At 0813 GMT, the forint was down 0.16% against the euro at 327.60. The Polish zloty shed 0.24% to 4.3165. The Czech crown was at 25.7710, flat from Friday's closing.

"The crown remains at weaker levels around 25.75 per euro, where it got after a hawkish Fed and the announcement of a new wave of U.S. tariffs against China. Trade wars will be a theme for the region this week too and we assume that the crown could test once again the level of 25.80," CSOB analysts said in a morning note.

Last Thursday, the Czech National Bank (CNB) left its two-week repo rate at 2.00%, and signalled rates would remain unchanged in coming quarters, as momentum in the domestic economy offsets monetary easing abroad.

Coming just after Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell suggested the first U.S rate cut in over a decade was not the start of a lengthy series, U.S. President Donald Trump's announcement on Thursday about new tariffs on Chinese imports was a fresh blow to risk-sensitive emerging-market assets.

CEE MARKETS SNAPSHOT AT 0959 CET CURRENCIES Latest Previous Daily Change bid close change in 2019 Czech crown 25.7710 25.7600 -0.04% -0.25% Hungary forint 327.6000 327.0700 -0.16% -1.99% Polish zloty 4.3165 4.3060 -0.24% -0.62% Romanian leu 4.7333 4.7300 -0.07% -1.68% Croatian kuna 7.3800 7.3805 +0.01% +0.41% Serbian dinar 117.5800 117.7000 +0.10% +0.61% Note: daily change calculated from 1800 CET Latest Previous Daily Change close change in 2019 Prague 1031.78 1040.3700 -0.83% +4.58% Budapest 40137.10 40309.61 -0.43% +2.55% Warsaw 2199.52 2216.51 -0.77% -3.39% Bucharest 9041.53 9068.90 -0.30% +22.45% Ljubljana 867.26 870.99 -0.43% +7.83% Zagreb 1904.28 1904.28 +0.00% +8.89% Belgrade 734.81 738.32 -0.48% -3.53% Sofia 581.59 580.08 +0.26% -2.16% BONDS Yield Yield Spread Daily (bid) change vs Bund change in Czech Republic spread 2-year 1.0470 -0.0080 +184bps +0bps 5-year 1.0220 0.0420 +180bps +6bps 10-year 1.0890 -0.0150 +161bps +1bps Poland 2-year 1.5250 -0.0180 +232bps -1bps 5-year 1.7600 -0.0640 +254bps -5bps 10-year 2.0410 -0.0540 +256bps -3bps FORWARD RATE AGREEMENT 3x6 6x9 9x12 3M interbank Czech Rep 2.11 1.97 1.84 2.16 Hungary 0.32 0.36 0.40 0.26 Poland 1.73 1.70 1.69 1.72 Note: FRA quotes are for ask prices **************************************************************

