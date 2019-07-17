AssetMark Financial prices IPO at $22, above the range

AssetMark Financial Holdings, which provides a wealth management platform for independent financial advisers, raised $275 million by offering 12.5 million shares (50% insider) at $22, above the range of $19 to $21. AssetMark Financial Holdings plans to list on the NYSE under the symbol AMK. J.P. Morgan, Goldman Sachs, Credit Suisse and Huatai Securities acted as lead managers on the deal.
