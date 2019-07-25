Aspen Insurance Holding's Preference Shares Crosses Above 5.5% Yield Territory

In trading on Thursday, shares of Aspen Insurance Holdin's 5.625% Perpetual Non-Cumulative Preference Shares (Symbol: AHL.PRD) were yielding above the 5.5% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.4064), with shares changing hands as low as $25.55 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 2.70% in the "Insurance Brokers" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel . As of last close, AHL.PRD was trading at a 2.48% premium to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average discount of 20.66% in the "Insurance Brokers" category. Investors should keep in mind that the shares are not cumulative , meaning that in the event of a missed payment, the company does not have to pay the balance of missed dividends to preferred shareholders before resuming a common dividend.

The chart below shows the one year performance of AHL.PRD shares, versus AHL:

Below is a dividend history chart for AHL.PRD, showing historical dividend payments on Aspen Insurance Holdin's 5.625% Perpetual Non-Cumulative Preference Shares :

In Thursday trading, Aspen Insurance Holdin's 5.625% Perpetual Non-Cumulative Preference Shares (Symbol: AHL.PRD) is currently down about 0.3% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: AHL) are off about 0.2%.