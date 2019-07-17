ASML's Q2 profit margin tops estimates, maintains FY outlook

Reuters





AMSTERDAM, July 17 (Reuters) - Dutch semiconductor equipment maker ASML on Wednesday posted a better-than-expected profit margin for the second quarter and maintained its expectations of solid growth for the rest of the year.

ASML, whose machines are used by major chipmakers, including Samsung, TSMC and Intel, said its profit margin improved to 43.6% in the second quarter, up from 41.6% in the first three months of the year, on sales of 2.57 billion euros ($2.88 billion).

In April, the Dutch company said it expected a gross margin between 41% and 42% in the second quarter, with sales of 2.5 billion euros to 2.6 billion euros.

($1 = 0.8917 euros)