Asia's online gambling jackpot proves hard to win

By Katrina Hamlin

(The author is a Reuters Breakingviews columnist.)

HONG KONG, July 12 (Reuters Breakingviews) - There is a tempting jackpot up for grabs in Asia, but seasoned operators know well enough to stay away for now. The regulatory odds remain too long.

More broadly, the rewards could be huge. The Asian online market is estimated at some $11 billion, according to Global Betting and Gambling Consultants. Betting is popular and socially acceptable in many places. Crowds throng to casinos in Macau, Singapore, Australia and Cambodia. The spread of smartphones is bringing more players online, too, and they are increasingly affluent. Taking the physical resort out of the equation also would generate fatter margins.

Risks are substantial, however. There are plenty of jurisdictions where online gambling is illegal, or overshadowed by shades of grey. Even in the Philippines, licenced operators can end up in an awkward position, entertaining players in countries where betting is outlawed.

Casino operators, as well as online outlets based in more mature European markets, are hypersensitive to these pitfalls, because their licences are subject to probity, a thorough and far-reaching assessment of character. Regulators talk to each other, and flag indiscretions.

Some are nevertheless eager to experiment. MGM Resorts , whose empire includes two Macau properties, has dabbled online in the United States, and last year partnered with GVC and Boyd Gaming to look more closely at possible opportunities. Another internet-betting specialist, William Hill, says it is keen to enter newly regulated markets. Hong Kong-listed Imperial Pacific , owner of a casino in Saipan, also plans to try its luck, if the U.S.-controlled territory grants it a licence.

The industry just got a stark reminder of how much is at stake, though. Suncity, whose ventures include a $4 billion project in Vietnam, lost a fifth of its market value this week after Chinese media reported the company had earned a small fortune from online gambling, a claim it quickly denied. That suggests it's a wager best avoided until the odds improve.

- The global internet gambling market generated about $45 billion in gross gaming yield in 2018, according to an estimate from the Global Betting and Gambling Consultants; their research suggests Asia accounted for almost a quarter of the total.

- Philippine gaming regulators has licensed 56 Philippine offshore gaming operators, better known as POGOs, according to a list published in June.