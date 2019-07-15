Quantcast

Asian bonds see higher overseas investments in June

By Reuters

Reuters


July 15 (Reuters) - Foreign investors stepped up their purchases in Asian bonds in June as a thaw in long-running Sino-U.S trade dispute and falling global interest rates bolstered the appetite for regional bonds.

Last month, foreigners bought a net $12.36 billion of Asian bonds - their biggest net purchase in at least six years - data from regional banks and bond market associations in Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, South Korea and India showed.

South Korean bonds attracted over $5 billion worth of foreign money for a second consecutive month in June on rising expectations that its central bank will cut interest rates to boost its faltering economic growth.

High yielders such as India and Indonesian bonds also received solid inflows as the U.S. Treasury yields last month dropped to their lowest in more than two-and-a-half years, spurring the borrow-low, invest-high carry trades.

Thai and Malaysian bonds also witnessed over $1.5 billion worth of foreign inflows each, last month.





This article appears in: Fundamental Analysis , Stocks , World Markets , 401k , Retirement , Bonds


More from Reuters

Subscribe





See Reuters News












Research Brokers before you trade

Want to trade FX?





Upcoming Earnings

Company Expected Report Date
FGP Jun 10, 2019
THO Jun 10, 2019
HDS Jun 11, 2019
HRB Jun 11, 2019
CHS Jun 11, 2019
AVGO Jun 13, 2019
TUFN Jun 13, 2019
CPST Jun 11, 2019

Earnings Calendar