ASHR Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Monday, shares of the ASHR ETF (Symbol: ASHR) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $25.95, changing hands as low as $25.91 per share. ASHR shares are currently trading off about 3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of ASHR shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, ASHR's low point in its 52 week range is $21.51 per share, with $30.79 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $25.92.
