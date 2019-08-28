Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (ASH) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 29, 2019

Ashland Global Holdings Inc. ( ASH ) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 29, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.275 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 15, 2019. Shareholders who purchased ASH prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 10% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $71.36, the dividend yield is 1.54%.

The previous trading day's last sale of ASH was $71.36, representing a -17.53% decrease from the 52 week high of $86.53 and a 9.89% increase over the 52 week low of $64.94.

ASH is a part of the Consumer Durables sector, which includes companies such as Clorox Company ( CLX ) and West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. ( WST ). ASH's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.63. Zacks Investment Research reports ASH's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as -23.98%, compared to an industry average of -1.6%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the ASH Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to ASH through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have ASH as a top-10 holding:

Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF ( PYZ ).

The top-performing ETF of this group is PYZ with an decrease of -10.75% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of ASH at 3.82%.