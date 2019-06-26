Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc (AHT) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 27, 2019

Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc ( AHT ) will begin trading ex-dividend on June 27, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.06 per share is scheduled to be paid on July 15, 2019. Shareholders who purchased AHT prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an -50% decrease from the prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $2.88, the dividend yield is 8.33%.

The previous trading day's last sale of AHT was $2.88, representing a -66.74% decrease from the 52 week high of $8.66 and a 0% increase over the 52 week low of $2.88.

AHT is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as American Tower Corporation (REIT) ( AMT ) and Crown Castle International Corporation ( CCI ). AHT's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$1.85. Zacks Investment Research reports AHT's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as -14.55%, compared to an industry average of -.9%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the AHT Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.