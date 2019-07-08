ASH Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Monday, shares of Ashland Global Holdings Inc (Symbol: ASH) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $77.54, changing hands as low as $76.93 per share. Ashland Global Holdings Inc shares are currently trading down about 2.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of ASH shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, ASH's low point in its 52 week range is $64.935 per share, with $86.6302 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $76.97.
Click here to find out which 9 other stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »