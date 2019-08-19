ASGN Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Monday, shares of ASGN Inc (Symbol: ASGN) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $61.67, changing hands as high as $62.69 per share. ASGN Inc shares are currently trading up about 1.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of ASGN shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, ASGN's low point in its 52 week range is $50.33 per share, with $93.825 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $62.47.
