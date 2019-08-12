ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (ASX) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 13, 2019

ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. ( ASX ) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 13, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.107 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 12, 2019. Shareholders who purchased ASX prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an -17.69% decrease from the prior dividend payment.

The previous trading day's last sale of ASX was $4.3, representing a -12.6% decrease from the 52 week high of $4.92 and a 24.28% increase over the 52 week low of $3.46.

ASX is a part of the Technology sector, which includes companies such as Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. ( TSM ) and Intel Corporation ( INTC ). ASX's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.24. Zacks Investment Research reports ASX's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as -35.9%, compared to an industry average of -9.7%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the ASX Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to ASX through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have ASX as a top-10 holding:

iShares Edge MSCI Intl Size Factor ETF ( ISZE ).

The top-performing ETF of this group is ISZE with an decrease of -3.8% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of ASX at 0.22%.