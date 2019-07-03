Asda boss sees possible stock market listing in 2-3 years

Reuters





LONDON, July 3 (Reuters) - The timescale for a possible stock market listing of UK supermarket group Asda, by its U.S. parent Walmart , is two to three years, Asda's boss said on Wednesday.

Walmart said in May that it would look at an initial public offering (IPO) for Asda after Britain's competition regulator blocked a 7.3 billion pound ($9.2 billion) takeover by rival Sainsbury's .

"If I was a betting man, I just think that is the sort of time the process will probably take," Asda Chief Executive Roger Burnley told Reuters.

Asked if Walmart was likely to retain a majority stake in Asda if it did decide on an IPO, Burnley said: "I very much think so."

He said Asda would work to convince investors in the meantime that the company has a bright future.

"We need to be performing in the short term, create growth in the medium term and create a sustainable story in the long term."

Speaking on the sidelines of Asda's "Christmas in July" event where it showcases its festive product line-up, Burnley said Walmart's support has been very strong since the failure of the Sainsbury's deal.

"Walmart will listen to any investments I want to make for sure, to make us sustainable into the future," he said.