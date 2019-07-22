Asahi Aussie deal passes all but one sobriety test

Reuters





By Alec Macfarlane

HONG KONG, July 22 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Asahi's purchase of Australia's biggest brewer doesn't quite pass the sobriety test. The Japanese beverage group said on Friday that it would pay $11.3 billion to buy Carlton & United from Anheuser-Busch InBev . It's a highly profitable business that ticks lots of boxes for the buyer, but justifying the price requires cost savings that may not be within Asahi's reach.

The trouble is the price. The Japanese brewer is paying 14.9 times 2018 EBITDA for the company, more than mature market peers like Carlsberg and Kirin , which trade at around 10 to 12 times, according to Refinitiv data. True, money is cheap in Japan. But to create value, Asahi ought really to generate a return on investment that matches Carlton & United's cost of capital, which is perhaps 9%. To do that it would have to extract post-tax operating profit of just under $1 billion - double what the target made last year.

That's tough at the best of times. It's even more so when the seller is AB InBev, a master of cost cutting. True, there are likely to be some savings, say from joint procurement, funneling Asahi brands like Peroni and Super Dry through Carlton & United's sales platform, or folding in Asahi's liquor operations. Yet Asahi isn't known for a hands-on approach to acquisitions. Buying Carlton & United was a rare big deal for the Japanese giant, and in financial terms, it could turn out to be a reckless one.

CONTEXT NEWS

- Asahi agreed to buy Belgian rival Anheuser-Busch InBev's Australian business, Carlton & United Breweries, for an enterprise value of A$16 billion ($11.3 billion), the Japanese brewer said in a statement on July 19.

- Asahi reported 175 billion yen ($1.6 billion) of revenue from the Oceania region in 2018, of which around half comes from alcoholic beverages and the rest from non-alcoholic drinks.

- The deal is expected to be completed in the first quarter of the fiscal year ending December 2020.

