Quantcast

As Fed rate cut looms, HSBC favours China shares over India

By Reuters

Reuters


HONG KONG, July 11 (Reuters) - Analysts at HSBC , have moved to endorse Chinese stocks and cooled on Indian shares, in a "less defensive" positioning ahead of a potential interest rate cut from the U.S. Federal Reserve later this month.

Fed Chairman Jerome Powell on Wednesday paved the way for the first U.S. rate cut in a decade, pledging to "act as appropriate" to defend an economic expansion threatened by trade disputes and a global slowdown.

HSBC had downgraded Chinese stocks in May to reflect such risks. But that view reversed along with rising expectations of a Fed cut, which would support 'cyclical' markets - those that move in sync with the business cycles.

Meanwhile, the bank downgraded Indian shares to 'neutral' from 'overweight', citing expensive valuations, and that Indian earnings could take a greater knock from trade tensions as "expectations for earnings are much higher" than in China.

Capital inflows from index inclusion of Chinese stocks by the likes of MSCI Inc and the launch of a Nasdaq-style market - which will begin trading on July 22 - will also support the Chinese market, said HSBC.

Shanghai shares have gained 17% so far this year. But they slid about 7.6% between early May and early June as the U.S.-China trade war re-escalated.





This article appears in: Politics , World Markets , Economy , US Markets , Stocks


More from Reuters

Subscribe





    See Reuters News












    Research Brokers before you trade

    Want to trade FX?





    Upcoming Earnings

    Company Expected Report Date
    FGP Jun 10, 2019
    THO Jun 10, 2019
    HDS Jun 11, 2019
    HRB Jun 11, 2019
    CHS Jun 11, 2019
    AVGO Jun 13, 2019
    TUFN Jun 13, 2019
    CPST Jun 11, 2019

    Earnings Calendar