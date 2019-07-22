Artificial Intelligence News: Microsoft Invests $1 Billion in OpenAI

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT ) announced an artificial intelligence (AI) investment in OpenAI today that will set the tech giant back $1 billion momentarily.

Source: Shutterstock

The Redmond, Wash.-based business revealed that the goal is to bring forth a new age of AI that is on the "friendlier" side of things. This could be interpreted as a more responsible way of fostering the growth of the technology, which could pose a threat if left unchecked.

The deal - announced on Monday - will exist for multiple years in the from of an "exclusive computing partnership… to build new Azure AI supercomputing technologies." Azure is Microsoft's cloud platform-OpenAI will migrate its services to operate on Azure as well.

The Microsoft news blog notes that AI breakthroughs have been propelled by advancements in the deep neural networks space, including speech, gaming and language processing apps. "Modern AI systems work well for the specific problem on which they've been trained, but getting AI systems to help address some of the hardest problems facing the world today will require generalization and deep mastery of multiple AI technologies," the blog adds.

"OpenAI and Microsoft's vision is for artificial general intelligence to work with people to help solve currently intractable multidisciplinary problems, including global challenges such as climate change, more personalized healthcare and education," it continues.

MSFT stock surges 1.4% off the heels of this news.

