Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (AJG) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 05, 2019

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. ( AJG ) will begin trading ex-dividend on September 05, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.43 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 20, 2019. Shareholders who purchased AJG prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that AJG has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $89.66, the dividend yield is 1.92%.

The previous trading day's last sale of AJG was $89.66, representing a -3.32% decrease from the 52 week high of $92.74 and a 31.49% increase over the 52 week low of $68.19.

AJG is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. ( MMC ) and Aon plc ( AON ). AJG's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $3.66. Zacks Investment Research reports AJG's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as 5.47%, compared to an industry average of 3.5%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the AJG Dividend History page.

Interested in gaining exposure to AJG through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have AJG as a top-10 holding:

NuShares Enhanced Yield US Aggregate Bond ETF ( NUMV )

First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund III First Trust Horizon Manag ( HUSV )

Invesco S&P 500 ex-Rate Sensitive Low Volatility ETF ( XRLV )

Schwab U.S. Mid Cap ETF ( SCHM )

AGFiQ U.S. Market Neutral Momentum Fund ( MOM ).

The top-performing ETF of this group is MOM with an increase of 15.51% over the last 100 days. NUMV has the highest percent weighting of AJG at 2.16%.