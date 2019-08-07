Artesian Resources Corporation (ARTNA) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 08, 2019

Artesian Resources Corporation ( ARTNA ) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 08, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.246 per share is scheduled to be paid on August 23, 2019. Shareholders who purchased ARTNA prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 0.04% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $35.12, the dividend yield is 2.8%.

The previous trading day's last sale of ARTNA was $35.12, representing a -14.28% decrease from the 52 week high of $40.97 and a 8.84% increase over the 52 week low of $32.27.

ARTNA is a part of the Public Utilities sector, which includes companies such as American Water Works ( AWK ) and Companhia de saneamento Basico Do Estado De Sao Paulo - Sabesp ( SBS ). ARTNA's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.55.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the ARTNA Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.