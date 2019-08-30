Arrow Financial Corporation (AROW) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 03, 2019

Arrow Financial Corporation ( AROW ) will begin trading ex-dividend on September 03, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.26 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 13, 2019. Shareholders who purchased AROW prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 5th quarter that AROW has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $32.27, the dividend yield is 3.22%.

The previous trading day's last sale of AROW was $32.27, representing a -15.96% decrease from the 52 week high of $38.40 and a 5.98% increase over the 52 week low of $30.45.

AROW is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as J P Morgan Chase & Co ( JPM ) and Bank of America Corporation ( BAC ). AROW's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.46.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the AROW Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.