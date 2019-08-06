ArQule (ARQL) to Post Q2 Earnings: What's in the Cards?

ArQule, Inc. ARQL is scheduled to report second-quarter 2019 results on Aug 7, before the market opens.

The company's earnings record has been mixed so far, having delivered a positive surprise in two of the last four quarters, missing expectations once while delivering in-line results on another occasion. The average four-quarter beat is 38.54%. In the las t report ed quarter, ArQule came up with a negative surprise of 12.50%.

Shares of ArQule have skyrocketed 241.9% so far this year compared with the industry's rally of 7.2%.

Let's see how things are shaping up for this announcement.

Factors to Consider

ArQule does not have any approved product in its portfolio at the moment. As a result, the company is yet to generate any revenues.

ArQule is developing ARQ 531, currently in phase I study for treating patients with BTK-mutated B-cell malignancies refractory to other therapeutic options. The candidate is a potent and reversible dual inhibitor of both wild type and C481S-mutant BTK. In June, the company presented preliminary results from this early-stage study on ARQ 531 for treating patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies, at the annual meeting of European Hematology Association. ARQ 531 demonstrated substantial anti-tumor activity and a favorable safety profile.

Meanwhile, ArQule received the first conditional Institutional Review Board (IRB) approval for miransertib, its investigational AKT inhibitor. The company plans to begin a registrational clinical study on the same for treating Proteus syndrome and PIK3CA-Related Overgrowth Spectrum (PROS) family of rare overgrowth diseases. An IRB approval is required before commencing research projects involving human subjects.

Derazantinib, an FGFR inhibitor, is currently in a registrational clinical study for treating intrahepatic cholangiocarcinoma in patients with FGFR2 fusions. Notably, ArQule out-licensed derazantinib rights to Switzerland's Basilea Pharmaceutica last April to develop/commercialize derazantinib in the United States, European Union, Japan and the rest of the world excluding Greater China.

We expect management to provide a thorough update on the company's pipeline during the upcoming earnings call .

Earnings Whispers

Our proven model does not conclusively show that ArQule is likely to beat estimates this quarter to be reported. This is because a stock needs to have both a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) for this to happen. But that is not the case here as you will see below.

Earnings ESP: ArQule has an Earnings ESP of -5.56%, representing the percentage difference between the Most Accurate Estimate of a loss of 10 cents and the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of 9 cents. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they're reported with our Earnings ESP Filter .

Zacks Rank: ArQule has a Zacks Rank #3, which increases the predictive power of ESP. However, its negative ESP in the combination leaves surprise prediction inconclusive.

We caution against the Sell-rated stocks (#4 or 5) going into the earnings announcement, especially when the company is seeing negative estimate revisions.

