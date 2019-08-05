AROC Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Monday, shares of Archrock Inc (Symbol: AROC) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $9.80, changing hands as low as $9.79 per share. Archrock Inc shares are currently trading down about 3.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of AROC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, AROC's low point in its 52 week range is $7.26 per share, with $13.45 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $9.98.
Click here to find out which 9 other energy stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »