Armstrong World Industries Inc (AWI) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 07, 2019

Armstrong World Industries Inc ( AWI ) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 07, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.175 per share is scheduled to be paid on August 22, 2019. Shareholders who purchased AWI prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that AWI has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $95.42, the dividend yield is .73%.

The previous trading day's last sale of AWI was $95.42, representing a -8.69% decrease from the 52 week high of $104.50 and a 75.6% increase over the 52 week low of $54.34.

AWI is a part of the Consumer Non-Durables sector, which includes companies such as AptarGroup, Inc. ( ATR ) and Newell Brands Inc. ( NWL ). AWI's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $4.03. Zacks Investment Research reports AWI's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as 25.14%, compared to an industry average of 9.9%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the AWI Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.