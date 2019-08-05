Armstrong World Industries About To Put More Money In Your Pocket

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 8/7/19, Armstrong World Industries Inc (Symbol: AWI) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.175, payable on 8/22/19. As a percentage of AWI's recent stock price of $94.30, this dividend works out to approximately 0.19%.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from AWI is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 0.74% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of AWI shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, AWI's low point in its 52 week range is $54.34 per share, with $104.335 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $94.70.

In Monday trading, Armstrong World Industries Inc shares are currently off about 1.6% on the day.

