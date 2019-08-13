ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (ARR) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 14, 2019

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. ( ARR ) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 14, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.17 per share is scheduled to be paid on August 27, 2019. Shareholders who purchased ARR prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an -10.53% decrease from prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $17.32, the dividend yield is 11.78%.

The previous trading day's last sale of ARR was $17.32, representing a -28.04% decrease from the 52 week high of $24.07 and a 1.7% increase over the 52 week low of $17.03.

ARR is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as American Tower Corporation (REIT) ( AMT ) and Crown Castle International Corporation ( CCI ). ARR's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$9.3. Zacks Investment Research reports ARR's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as -8%, compared to an industry average of -8.2%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the ARR Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to ARR through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have ARR as a top-10 holding:

Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF ( KBWD )

Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF ( XSLV ).

The top-performing ETF of this group is XSLV with an increase of 2.52% over the last 100 days. KBWD has the highest percent weighting of ARR at 3.54%.