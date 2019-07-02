Arlington Asset Investment Corp (AI) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for July 03, 2019

Arlington Asset Investment Corp ( AI ) will begin trading ex-dividend on July 03, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.225 per share is scheduled to be paid on July 31, 2019. Shareholders who purchased AI prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an -40% decrease from the prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $6.83, the dividend yield is 13.18%.

The previous trading day's last sale of AI was $6.83, representing a -35.26% decrease from the 52 week high of $10.55 and a 7.39% increase over the 52 week low of $6.36.

AI is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as American Tower Corporation (REIT) ( AMT ) and Crown Castle International Corporation ( CCI ). AI's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$.67. Zacks Investment Research reports AI's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as -33.01%, compared to an industry average of -.9%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the AI Dividend History page.

Interested in gaining exposure to AI through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have AI as a top-10 holding:

Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF ( KBWD )

iShares MSCI France Index Fund ( EWQ )

Franklin FTSE France ETF ( FLFR )

iShares Global Materials ETF ( MXI )

GraniteShares HIPS US High Income ETF ( HIPS ).

The top-performing ETF of this group is FLFR with an increase of 10.96% over the last 100 days. KBWD has the highest percent weighting of AI at 3.9%.