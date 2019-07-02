Quantcast

Arlington Asset Investment Corp (AI) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for July 03, 2019

By

Shutterstock photo

Arlington Asset Investment Corp ( AI ) will begin trading ex-dividend on July 03, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.225 per share is scheduled to be paid on July 31, 2019. Shareholders who purchased AI prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an -40% decrease from the prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $6.83, the dividend yield is 13.18%.

The previous trading day's last sale of AI was $6.83, representing a -35.26% decrease from the 52 week high of $10.55 and a 7.39% increase over the 52 week low of $6.36.

AI is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as American Tower Corporation (REIT) ( AMT ) and Crown Castle International Corporation ( CCI ). AI's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$.67. Zacks Investment Research reports AI's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as -33.01%, compared to an industry average of -.9%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the AI Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to AI through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?
The following ETF(s) have AI as a top-10 holding:

  • Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF ( KBWD )
  • iShares MSCI France Index Fund ( EWQ )
  • Franklin FTSE France ETF ( FLFR )
  • iShares Global Materials ETF ( MXI )
  • GraniteShares HIPS US High Income ETF ( HIPS ).

The top-performing ETF of this group is FLFR with an increase of 10.96% over the last 100 days. KBWD has the highest percent weighting of AI at 3.9%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.




This article appears in: News Headlines


More from NASDAQ.com News

Subscribe





NASDAQ.com News
Contributor:

NASDAQ.com News

Market News












Research Brokers before you trade

Want to trade FX?





Upcoming Earnings

Company Expected Report Date
FGP Jun 10, 2019
THO Jun 10, 2019
HDS Jun 11, 2019
HRB Jun 11, 2019
CHS Jun 11, 2019
AVGO Jun 13, 2019
TUFN Jun 13, 2019
CPST Jun 11, 2019

Earnings Calendar