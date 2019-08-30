ARKK Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Friday, shares of the ARKK ETF (Symbol: ARKK) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $44.62, changing hands as high as $44.84 per share. ARKK shares are currently trading up about 0.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of ARKK shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, ARKK's low point in its 52 week range is $34.75 per share, with $49.92 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $44.50.
Click here to find out which 9 other ETFs recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »