Ariana Grande files $10 mln trademark lawsuit against Forever 21

Sept 3 (Reuters) - The singer Ariana Grande has sued Forever 21 for $10 million, accusing the clothing retailer of trademark infringement for stealing her name and likeness to promote its products and a beauty company started by its founders' daughters.

In a complaint filed in Los Angeles federal court on Monday, Grande accused Forever 21 and the Riley Rose beauty company of publishing at least 30 unauthorized images and videos misappropriating her name, image, likeness and music to confuse consumers into thinking she endorsed them.

Grande said this followed the February breakdown of talks to create a joint marketing campaign because Forever 21 would not pay enough.

Forever 21 did not immediately respond on Tuesday to an emailed request for comment.