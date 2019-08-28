Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (ARGO) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 29, 2019

Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. ( ARGO ) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 29, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.31 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 13, 2019. Shareholders who purchased ARGO prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that ARGO has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $65.03, the dividend yield is 1.91%.

The previous trading day's last sale of ARGO was $65.03, representing a -17.23% decrease from the 52 week high of $78.57 and a 11.31% increase over the 52 week low of $58.42.

ARGO is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. ( MMC ) and Aon plc ( AON ). ARGO's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $3.34. Zacks Investment Research reports ARGO's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as 9.21%, compared to an industry average of 16%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the ARGO Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.