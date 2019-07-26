Argo Group International Holdings (ARGO) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Friday, shares of Argo Group International Holdings Ltd (Symbol: ARGO) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $69.29, changing hands as low as $65.55 per share. Argo Group International Holdings Ltd shares are currently trading off about 4.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of ARGO shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, ARGO's low point in its 52 week range is $58.42 per share, with $78.57 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $68.44.
Click here to find out which 9 other stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »