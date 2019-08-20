Argentine stocks lag Latam markets, currencies rise

Reuters





By Agamoni Ghosh

Aug 20 (Reuters) - A soft U.S. dollar helped most Latin American currencies rise on Tuesday, as investors awaited further guidance from central banks in the wake of global slowdown fears, while Argentine stocks stood out for their losses among its regional peers.

Argentina's Merval index that opened after an extended weekend, sank 10% factoring in the news of ratings agencies Fitch and Standard & Poor's downgrading the country's sovereign debt rating following a shock primary election.

The new treasury minister, Hernan Lacunza, further sought to calm investors assuring the country will stand by its 2019 fiscal targets agreed with the International Monetary Fund, and work to stabilize its currency.

President Mauricio Macri, who is struggling to revive his campaign for a second term, is betting that the new treasury chief can help stabilize the economy.

"Potentially this new guy will be in office for only three months so I don't think he'll be able to do much," said Edward Glossop, Latin America economist at Capital Economics

"Its a job where he has his hands tied by the IMF framework as Argentina has fiscal goals it needs to reach and Lacunza doesn't have much discretion to loosen monetary policy."

MSCI's index of Latin American stocks rose 0.2% with stocks in Mexico leading gains buoyed by hopes of a resolution to a pivotal pipeline dispute by President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador.

Sao Paulo-traded stocks rose only marginally, capped by a near 12% slump in shares of Brazilian telecoms carrier Oi after reports that its largest shareholder is seeking to replace Chief Executive Officer Eurico Teles.

Currencies in the region rose across the board as dip in U.S. treasury yields dented the dollar with investors bracing for a potentially dovish Federal Reserve at a Jackson Hole, Wyoming, gathering later this week. FRX/

Colombia's peso and Chile's peso rose between 0.5% and 0.8%, while Brazil's real came off its three-month lows.

