Argentine President Macri to announce new economic measures before markets open

Reuters





BUENOS AIRES, Aug 14 (Reuters) - Argentine President Mauricio Macri will announce new economic measures on Wednesday before markets open after two days of economic turmoil triggered by triggered by a primary upset by opposition candidate Alberto Fernandez, local media said.

A landslide victory by Fernandez in Sunday's primary election dealt a severe blow to Macri's re-election chances and prompted market volatility on fears that Argentina could revert back to interventionist economic policies.

OCTYPE html PUBLIC "-//W3C//DTD XHTML 1.0 Transitional//EN" "http://www.w3.org/TR/xhtml1/DTD/xhtml1-transitional.dtd">





BUENOS AIRES, Aug 14 (Reuters) - Argentine President Mauricio Macri will announce new economic measures on Wednesday before markets open after two days of economic turmoil triggered by triggered by a primary upset by opposition candidate Alberto Fernandez, local media said.

A landslide victory by Fernandez in Sunday's primary election dealt a severe blow to Macri's re-election chances and prompted market volatility on fears that Argentina could revert back to interventionist economic policies.