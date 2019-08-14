Quantcast

Argentine President Macri to announce new economic measures before markets open

By Reuters

Reuters


BUENOS AIRES, Aug 14 (Reuters) - Argentine President Mauricio Macri will announce new economic measures on Wednesday before markets open after two days of economic turmoil triggered by triggered by a primary upset by opposition candidate Alberto Fernandez, local media said.

A landslide victory by Fernandez in Sunday's primary election dealt a severe blow to Macri's re-election chances and prompted market volatility on fears that Argentina could revert back to interventionist economic policies.

OCTYPE html PUBLIC "-//W3C//DTD XHTML 1.0 Transitional//EN" "http://www.w3.org/TR/xhtml1/DTD/xhtml1-transitional.dtd">

BUENOS AIRES, Aug 14 (Reuters) - Argentine President Mauricio Macri will announce new economic measures on Wednesday before markets open after two days of economic turmoil triggered by triggered by a primary upset by opposition candidate Alberto Fernandez, local media said.

A landslide victory by Fernandez in Sunday's primary election dealt a severe blow to Macri's re-election chances and prompted market volatility on fears that Argentina could revert back to interventionist economic policies.





This article appears in: 401k , Banking and Loans , Politics , Retirement


More from Reuters

Subscribe





See Reuters News












Research Brokers before you trade

Want to trade FX?





Upcoming Earnings

Company Expected Report Date
FGP Jun 10, 2019
THO Jun 10, 2019
HDS Jun 11, 2019
HRB Jun 11, 2019
CHS Jun 11, 2019
AVGO Jun 13, 2019
TUFN Jun 13, 2019
CPST Jun 11, 2019

Earnings Calendar