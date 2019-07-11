Quantcast

Argentine President Macri picked in poll to narrowly win re-election

By Reuters

Reuters


BUENOS AIRES, July 11 (Reuters) - Argentine President Mauricio Macri is predicted to narrowly win re-election against his main challenger, Peronist candidate Alberto Fernandez, according to a new poll published on Thursday.

With a difference of 2 percentage points, Macri was predicted to defeat Fernandez, whose running mate is populist former President Cristina Fernandez, according to the 2,000 voters polled online, by telephone and in person by local firm Management & Fit. The poll has a margin of error of 2.2%.

Macri and his running mate, moderate Peronist Miguel Angel Pichetto, wouldwin 45% of the votes in an election run-off scenario in November, with the Fernandez ticket at 42.9%.

Alberto Fernandez has criticized Macri's policies and vowed to "rework" Argentina's huge financing deal with the International Monetary Fund for $56.3 billion. Though the Fernandez ticket has yet to announce a specific economic plan, they said they would tackle unemployment and the slump in industrial production.

Investors are wary of former President Cristina Fernandez due to her past economic policies.





This article appears in: World Markets , Banking and Loans , Politics


More from Reuters

Subscribe





See Reuters News












Research Brokers before you trade

Want to trade FX?





Upcoming Earnings

Company Expected Report Date
FGP Jun 10, 2019
THO Jun 10, 2019
HDS Jun 11, 2019
HRB Jun 11, 2019
CHS Jun 11, 2019
AVGO Jun 13, 2019
TUFN Jun 13, 2019
CPST Jun 11, 2019

Earnings Calendar