Argentine peso weakens 1.74% on local election and global trade jitters

BUENOS AIRES, Aug 5 (Reuters) - Argentina's peso currency fell 1.74% on Monday to 45.46 per U.S. dollar because of uncertainty over the country's October presidential election and fallout in international markets from U.S.-China trade tensions, traders said.

Argentina will hold primary elections on Sunday with market-friendly incumbent Mauricio Macri expected to come in behind the populist-leaning opposition candidate. The market reaction, economists say, depends how big the margin.

A strong primary showing by opposition candidate Alberto Fernandez could increase worries that Macri may be unable to overtake him in time for the general election in October.

Beijing is honoring its pledges to buy U.S. agricultural products, state media cited China's state planning body saying, dismissing Trump's accusation.