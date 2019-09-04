Argentine peso steady even as anti-government protesters gather

Reuters





BUENOS AIRES, Sept 4 (Reuters) - Argentina's peso currency held steady on Wednesday with newly imposed capital controls helping stabilize haywire markets, even as anti-government protesters gathered in Buenos Aires amid rising inflation forecasts and a deepening recession.

The peso currency was flat in early trading at 56.1 per U.S. dollar, after rising sharply on Tuesday as Wall Street cheered President Mauricio Macri's capital controls aimed at protecting the beleaguered markets.

Argentine bonds and the peso have plumbed record lows since a shock primary election last month dashed Macri's hopes of reelection after he was soundly beaten by left-leaning Peronist rival Alberto Fernandez.