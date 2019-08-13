Quantcast

Argentine peso opens 4.36% weaker at 55.94 per U.S. dollar

BUENOS AIRES, Aug 13 (Reuters) - Argentina's peso opened 4.36% weaker on Tuesday at 55.94 per U.S. dollar, traders said, as investors continued to calculate the implications of the opposition's surprisingly wide margin of victory in Sunday's presidential primary election.

The peso crashed 15% on Monday after Peronist Alberto Fernandez thumped President Mauricio Macri in Sunday's vote.

Free-markets-advocate Macri trailed Fernandez by more than 15 percentage points in the primary. Macri nonetheless vowed to come from behind and win a second term in the October general election against left-leaning challenger Fernandez.





